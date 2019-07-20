







KUALA LUMPUR: For national hockey player Mohd Fitri Saari (pic), the sky is the limit.





The 26-year-old Fitri wants to help Malaysia qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games but he does not want to miss an opportunity to pursue his dream of becoming a lecturer.



He has signed up for a Masters degree in education at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and will begin his studies in September.



Fitri, who marshals the midfield in the national team, said he would strive for excellence in both fields.



“Not many hockey players get the chance to do a Masters degree programme. I consider myself lucky and I don’t want to waste the opportunity,” said the Kuala Terengganu lad.



“It’s a two-year programme. I’ll focus on becoming a lecturer once I retire from this sport.



“I know my schedule with the national team is busy. I’ll take a break from studies for a month in October to compete in the playoff matches. This is the final platform to qualify for the Olympics,” said the father of twin sons.



Fitri has represented Malaysia for seven years and has played in all major tournaments except for the Olympics.



“I want to play in the Olympics once before I retire. This is my motivation,” said Fitri, who has represented Malaysia 166 times.



Malaysia have not featured in the Olympics since Sydney in 2000.



“We want to defy the odds and take Malaysian hockey to the Olympics for the first time in 20 years,” said Fitri, whose elder brother Faizal is the forward in the national team.



The national team comprising 20 players will leave for Europe tomorrow to play nine matches in preparation for the Olympic playoff matches in October.



The Star of Malaysia