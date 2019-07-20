By Elizabeth Mburugu



Champions Butali Sugar Warriors clash today with Greensharks in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at City Park.





Butali who are seeking to successfully defend their crown will be out to extend their unbeaten run as well as consolidate their top spot on the log. They will bank on their impressive record against Sharks to down them once again and bag maximum points.



The sugar millers have won three of their last five encounters against Sharks. In 2017, Butali dropped five points after playing to a barren draw and a 1-3 loss to Sharks which led to them finishing second behind winners Kenya Police.



Last season, Butali beat Sharks 2-1 and 2-0 in the first and second legs of the league and will be looking to maintain their good run over Sharks.



Butali captain Kenneth Nyongesa said Sharks are one of the toughest sides to play but they were prepared. “It has never been easy winning against Greensharks because they are a very tough side. Even so, we are well prepared and our aim is to bag maximum points,” Nyongesa said.



His Greensharks counterpart Victor Osiche said they want to end Butali’s dominance over them. “We have always given them a tough time on the pitch despite losing narrowly in our recent encounters. We have trained well and we are hoping to turn the tables and carry the day,” Osiche said.



Butali top the log with 14 points, two more than fourth placed Sharks and a victory will see them open a four point lead between them and second and third placed Wazalendo and Western Jaguars.



