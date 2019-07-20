



In one of the biggest transfers in the Belgian Honour Division’s history, Tom Boon will swap Racing Club de Bruxelles for champions Royal Leopold next season.





After a summer of speculation, Leo have won the signature of the iconic forward and they have tied him down to a five-year contract.



"It's true that it took a bit of time to come to fruition but it was essential for me that everything should be done in a state of the art way, " Boon said of the move.



"To be clear, I did not want to leave the club, even after the quarter-final loss to Herakles. However, I was really seduced by the project proposed by the Leo. I am 29 years old and I felt the urge to take on new challenges. I want to write a new chapter in my career and to do so, staying in Brussels, close to home, is a real plus."



He follows Max Plennevaux in joining the club, giving Leo one of the most formidable attacking line-ups and they have an EHL FINAL8 place to look forward to next Easter.



Boon follows Cedric Charlier in leaving Racing, Charlier departing for Dragons next season, with both hoping to land the national title.



"It's obvious that was in the back of my mind," said the Red Lions' top scorer with nearly 180 goals in 285 caps. "Leopold is a club that I have always respected. They are very ambitious.



“For the next seasons, the management has chosen to rely on several key players but also on young players from the region. That suits me perfectly. I will also have the chance to evolve with Max Plennevaux who I already know from the national team."



Boon started his career with White Star before moving to Uccle at age 11 and then on to Racing in 2009. He played two seasons with HC Bloemendaal from 2013 to 2015 before returning to Racing.



Euro Hockey League media release