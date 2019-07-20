

Image by Marcel Sigg, Run Ride Dive



The second day of the 2019 CTM Premier Hockey League saw plenty of action as the Wings and Mambas top the Mens and Womens tournaments respectively. The 2019 defending champions the Blyde River Bunters suffered their second successive defeat while the Addo Elephants marched back into contention. But first the day began with the St. Lucia Lakers and Namaqualand Daisies playing their first game of the 2019 tournament.





It was record breaking start to the second day of the 2019 CTM Premier Hockey League when the St. Lucia Lakers and the Namaqualand Daisies started their campaigns. The record they beat was one they held together, being the most goals in a game. The 8 scored today beats the seven they shared in their first meeting in 2016.



The Daisies will be disappointed to have ended the contest with a defeat after leading 2-0 and 3-2 in the game. Sare Laubscher and Thati Segoale started the game almost unbelievably for the Daisies with goals in the 6th and 7th minutes. A frenetic second quarter saw the Lakers peg back twice through Steph Baxter and Lilian du Plessis but trailing again to Jean-Leigh du Toit. If the Daisies were hoping to get to the break even, they were disappointed as Polly Mashau levelled again.



After six goals in the first half there was the inevitable third quarter stillness before the Lakers landed the killer blow in the final quarter netting through the sensational Tegan Fourie and securing the victory with a late Megan Anderson strike to secure a place in the record book and a winning start under the tutelage of Tarrin Ramsden.



In an act that we have seen before by Cheslyn Gie’s side the Addo Elephants, the 2018 runners-up bounced back from an opening day defeat to surge to a bonus point 5-0 victory over the Golden Gate Gladiators.



Reza Rosenberg opened the scoring for the Elephants with the only goal in the first half with a tap in from one metre after great work from good friend Julian Hykes. The first half would hardly have prepared you for the carnage that was about to come as the second half and the final quarter saw the Elephants ramp home their advantage over the deflated Gladiators. Cerezo Comersamy got the second and third with two well taken finishes before Sinoxolo Mbekeni got his second of the tournament after Kyle Coker had made three superb saves but a deflection beat him almost unfairly!



There was no lack of fortune with the Elephants fifth and final goal. Elephants and South African legend Julian Hykes re-joined Richard Pautz as the all time second highest goal scorer in CTM Premier Hockey League history when he finished into an empty net. 5-0 the final score.



Having been gifted two goal laden matches so far, the expectation for more just kept rising and although there was not as many goals the Orange River Rafters still entertained as they overcame their opening day disappointment with a 2-1 win over the Madikwe Rangers.



After hitting the post through Lisa Deetlefs, the Rangers had to watch the Rafter go 2-0 up through Sulette Damons and an absolute Dirkie Chamberlain thunderbolt. Sulette Damons goal itself was an experienced finished after a world class through ball from Charne Maddocks. The Rafters started pushing forward looking for a third and the bonus point that comes with that. Instead they ended up trying to preserve the victory when Kristen Paton pulled a goal back with a wonderfully worked penalty corner variation. The South African international was having an impactful game and the goal was just rewards for her performance. Unfortunately for the Rangers it was not enough, and they had to settle for their first defeat of the 2019 Campaign.



The Cavemen and Mambas were looking to steal a march on top spot as they met in the fourth game of the day. But only one team was going to end the day with their hands on the number one position. That team is the Mambas.



In a battle of the Cassiem brothers, the younger Mustapha got the laugh as his strike deflected off the stick of Kyle Lion-Cachet and looped over Duncan Fischer to make it 1-0. Greg Last then missed a stroke for the Mambas who were the better team on the day. Their second goal though was somewhat fortuitous as Tevin Kok poured forward. He looked to cross the ball for Luthando Jones but a mis-hit off the edge saw the ball diver through Fischer’s legs and into the Cavemen goal.



The Cavemen pulled off Fischer for the final four minutes and the decision paid benefit as Craig Wiid pulled a goal back with a blistering drag flick penalty corner. It gave Owen Mvimbi no chance on the line. Although both sides tried to get the games final goal, neither was able to and the Mambas secured the victory and top spot at this early stage of the 2019 tournament.



The final game of the day saw the 2019 champions the Blyde River Bunters look to bounce back from their opening day defeat as they took on the Wineland Wings. The Bunters though were left with more questions and no points after a Jessica Lardant inspired Wings performance gave them a second defeat.



The Wings opened the scoring through Sylvia van Jaarsveldt, her 8th career Premier Hockey League goal. They created shot after shot and were as dominant as they have been in a PHL matchup. The match was settled for the Wings when a brilliant press effected the turnover and found Tarryn Glasby open in the D. The South African international rode the challenge of Mbande in the Bunters goal before finishing coolly. The win moved the Wings to the top of the 2019 CTM Premier Hockey league table.



CTM Premier Hockey League – 19 July Results



08:00 – (W) – Namaqualand Daisies 3-5 St. Lucia Lakers

10:00 – (M) – Golden Gate Gladiators 0-5 Addo Elephants

12:00 – (W) – Orange River Rafters 2-1 Madikwe Rangers

14:00 – (M) – Maropeng Cavemen 1-2 Mapungubwe Mambas

16:00 – (W) – Blyde River Bunters 0-2 Wineland Wings



CTM Premier Hockey League – 20 July Fixtures



10:00 – (W) – Orange River Rafters vs. Blyde River Bunters

12:00 – (M) – Drakensberg Dragons vs. Garden Route Gazelles

14:00 – (W) – Namaqualand Daisies vs. Madikwe Rangers

16:00 – (M) – Golden Gate Gladiators vs. Maropeng Cavemen

18:00 – (W) – St. Lucia Lakers vs. Wineland Wings



SA Hockey Association media release