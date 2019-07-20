

Action from England U18 Girls at the Six Nations Tournament. Credit: gpfoto.ie



Leading at half time, England Under-18 Girls lost out 3-1 to Germany in the penultimate match of their Six Nations Tournament in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on Friday.





Trailing by just one goal mid-way through the fourth quarter, England took their goalkeeper off and went in search of a way back into the match. But Germany countered and clinched a third and final goal.



Head Coach Sarah Kelleher said: “It was a really good performance even though we lost. We were ahead at half time and we had opportunities to be two-nil up.



“Even at 2-1 down we were still very much in the game, and we decided to take our keeper off and go in search of an equaliser. Unfortunately that’s when they scored their third goal.



“So we’re disappointed not to have won this game, but everybody is up for a big performance against Belgium in the final match tomorrow when we will be looking to finish on a high.”



Millie Attwell scored the opening goal for England earlier in the second quarter from a penalty corner, but Germany hit back with field goals on 41, 49 and 57 minutes.



England face Belgium in their final Six Nations Tournament, starting at 9am (UK time) on Saturday.



England U18 Girls 1 (1)

Germany U18 Girls 3 (0)



England Hockey Board Media release