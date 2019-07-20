

Action from England U18 Boys at the Six Nations Tournament. Credit: gpfoto.ie



A last minute goal from Dylan Holland was enough for England Under-18 Boys to scrape a thrilling 1-0 win over Germany at the Six Nations Tournament in Eindhoven on Friday.





The dramatic goal in the 59th minute came thanks to some good work from his team-mates, with Alex Pendle winning the ball on the half way line and progressing before laying it to Ellis Robson.



He made a telling diagonal run before passing into the D where Holland was waiting to lift the ball over the goalkeeper.



The game was not without earlier incident though, with both sides creating lots of chances in an end to end encounter.



“I’m happy with today’s result,” said Head Coach Jody Paul. “The boys proved that if you apply yourself and do the right things then the rewards are there to be had.



“We’re buoyed up by this result, and we’re ready for the Belgium game tomorrow.”



England take on Belgium in their final Six Nations Tournament match at 9am (UK time) on Saturday.



England U18 Boys 1 (0)

Germany U18 Boys 0 (0)



England Hockey Board Media release