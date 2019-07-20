



Scotland U21 Women beat Ukraine 4-1 in the semi-final of U21 EuroHockey Championship II to gain promotion to A-Division in two years’ time, and play for a gold medal in tomorrow’s final.





Scotland opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Katie MacCallum smashed a wonderful top D strike from a clinical short corner. 1-0.



The game continued as an equal affair with Ukraine taking the game level ten minutes later when a defensive lapse from Scotland allowed Alevtyna Shalyhina to slip one past keeper Jessica Buchanan.



Scotland continued their impressive work rate in hot conditions and were rewarded on the brink of half time. Another top D short corner strike from MacCallum was the difference between the two sides.



Ukraine started the second half with determination, however a short corner attempt was easily saved by the impressive Buchanan.



Despite being 2-1 up Scotland didn’t ease off and a brilliantly taken long corner was perfectly picked up by Georgia Jones who slickly turned inside the circle, and slid the ball past the keeper. 3-1.



A two goal lead wasn’t enough for Scotland; an impressive run from Lexi Sabatelli saw her slip a pass across the D for the fourth goal, with Jenny Walls picking up the spill from the keeper and smashing the ball off the back board.



Scotland U21 Women Assistant Coach Keith Smith said, “It was an excellent performance. We knew Ukraine would pose a unique threat – they’re brilliant at what they do and we knew they’d be dangerous. We had a game plan and it absolutely worked a treat.



“We’re delighted to have promotion, but the players are still really focussed – they have a final to play for now and there’s still a job to do. We’re looking forward to the match.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release