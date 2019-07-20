



Scotland U21 Men are in the final of U21 EuroHockey Championship II after a tremendous 1-0 win over Ireland. It means the team has gained promotion to A-Division in two years’ time.





Ireland pressed from the start of the game but Scotland looked more than comfortable on the ball despite the pressure. They didn’t leave the Irish any room to play and looked dangerous on the counter attack.



It was the Scots who opened the scoring, Hamish Roberts with the strike to make it 1-0. It was a great start to the contest for the Scots and a deserved goal.



Ireland went searching for an equaliser but a couple of excellent saves by Martin Rose kept them out. The first was low to the right after a good burst into the Scots D; then from an Irish penalty corner an excellent save at the bottom left post.



Scotland was happy to soak up the pressure then burst forward at pace on the counter, always looking dangerous.



It nearly went to 2-0 when Cammy Golden sent a drag flick towards the bottom left corner but a great diving save kept him at bay.



In the end Scotland were more than a match for a very good Irish side and ran out 1-0 winners, clinching a final spot and promotion to A Division.



Scotland U21 Men Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “The guys were absolutely unbelievable. Just brilliant. They matched Ireland all over the pitch and it was a fantastic team performance against a very good team.



“Promotion was the goal for the tournament and I’m delighted we’ve achieved that. The players were down after the Italy game but I can’t compliment them enough; their attitude, discipline and work-rate has been absolutely superb. Now we get to play in a final, which they really deserve.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release