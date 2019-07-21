



KUALA LUMPUR: It’s time to step up to the plate for two rookie hockey players during the playing tour of Europe.





National coach Roelant Oltmans said that goalkeeper Adrian Albert (pic) and forward Muhd Firdaus Rosdi are talented but lacking in experience.



“I’m happy with their commitment in training in the past six weeks. I think they are ready for the tour.



“I’m confident Albert will perform well between the posts,” said the Dutch coach.



Seasoned campaigner S. Kumar, who has been out of action since March due to a hamstring injury, will be the first-choice custodian for the tour.



Twenty players will leave for Europe today for the three-week tour.



Oltmans said that he is pleased with Firdaus’ determination.



“He’s a skilful player and has the potential to be a top forward for Malaysia. I’m also impressed with his attitude, I’m very curious to see what he can do against the top European teams,” added Oltmans.



He also revealed that a few juniors - Muhd Akhimullah Anuar Esook, Muhd Arif Syafie Ishak and Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal - have shown progress during tournaments and hopes they will keep shining during the tour.



“It’s a great opportunity for the boys to play against top European teams like world champions Belgium, Holland, Germany, England, Spain and Ireland,” said Oltmans.



“We’re using these matches to see what we need to improve on our game. We know that we will lose more than we will win.



“The most important thing is that we want the players to give their best in the nine matches to close the gap on the Europeans.



“The matches will also help to build up their confidence. I think at the end of the tour, I’m optimistic they will put up a strong challenge at the Olympic Games playoff matches in October.”



The Star of Malaysia