By Stephen Ignacio



The Gibraltar Hockey national squad that is to play in next weekend’s international tournament was announced this weekend.





The final squad who will participate in next week’s Championships was revealed yesterday to the players.



Officials of Gibraltar Hockey said ‘The quality and high standard of our local players made this decision a very complicated one for the Team Coach Christian Zammit as the dedication and discipline shown by all its players has been remarkable. The top calibre of the dropped players is a reflection of the high standard of hockey we get to enjoy locally.



‘Congratulations to the 18 selected players who will represent Gibraltar at the EuroHockey Championships III from 28th July to 3rd August 2019.’



The squad is as follows:-



Joseph Borg (GK)

Malcolm Head (GK)

Craig Bonnici

Jorgen Haveland

Carl Ramagge

Kayron Stagno

Lee Ramagge

Julian Lopez

Shane Ramagge

Karl Lima

Gareth Henwood

Kyle Clinton

Thomas Silva

Robert Guilling

Julian Valarino

Ian Rodriguez

Eric Casciaro

Julian Hernandez



Gibraltar Chronicle