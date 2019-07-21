Hockey national team for Championship announced
By Stephen Ignacio
The Gibraltar Hockey national squad that is to play in next weekend’s international tournament was announced this weekend.
The final squad who will participate in next week’s Championships was revealed yesterday to the players.
Officials of Gibraltar Hockey said ‘The quality and high standard of our local players made this decision a very complicated one for the Team Coach Christian Zammit as the dedication and discipline shown by all its players has been remarkable. The top calibre of the dropped players is a reflection of the high standard of hockey we get to enjoy locally.
‘Congratulations to the 18 selected players who will represent Gibraltar at the EuroHockey Championships III from 28th July to 3rd August 2019.’
The squad is as follows:-
Joseph Borg (GK)
Malcolm Head (GK)
Craig Bonnici
Jorgen Haveland
Carl Ramagge
Kayron Stagno
Lee Ramagge
Julian Lopez
Shane Ramagge
Karl Lima
Gareth Henwood
Kyle Clinton
Thomas Silva
Robert Guilling
Julian Valarino
Ian Rodriguez
Eric Casciaro
Julian Hernandez
Gibraltar Chronicle