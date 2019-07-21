

Action from England U18 Girls at the Six Nations Tournament. Credit: gpfoto.ie



Trailing at half time, England Under-18 Girls hit back to draw 1-1 with Belgium in their final match of the Six Nations Tournament in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on Saturday.





A strong performance from the team saw them hit back to secure a draw and ensure they ended the tournament with two wins, two draws and just one narrow defeat to Germany.



Belgium took the lead in the eighth minute from open play, but England stuck to their task well and finally pulled back level in the third quarter.



Maddie Axford put in a great through ball for Emily Guckian to smash home a spectacular reverse stick shot on 41 minutes and level up the scores.



England went in search of a winner but there were no further goals from either side and the spoils were shared.



Head Coach Sarah Kelleher said: “The girls played some great hockey, particularly in the second half. To come back and get an equaliser and then go after another goal to win it showed real character.



“When Belgium took their keeper off for the last few minutes we worked hard to hold on to the draw and defender really well. It was a good end to the Six Nations Tournament, and we’re pleased to have come third and learned a lot.”



England U18 Girls 1 (0)

Belgium U18 Girls 1 (1)



England Hockey Board Media release