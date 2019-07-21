

Action from England U18 Boys at the Six Nations Tournament. Credit: gpfoto.ie



Two goals conceded in the final minute saw England Under-18 Boys draw 2-2 with Belgium in the final match of the Six Nations Tournament in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on Saturday.





Two goals from Alex Pendle had put England ahead, but their rivals applied a lot of late pressure and clawed back to salvage a draw, with the final goal coming with three seconds left on the clock.



“It’s a shame we couldn’t hang on for a win in the last game,” said Head Coach Jody Paul. “But the boys have proved their ability and shown they have worked hard in this cycle, and we’re happy with what we’ve achieved.”



Pendle’s first goal came after ten minutes when, after England attacked down the right side, the ball was crossed into the D where he lifted the ball over the goalkeeper.



A short break because of a thunder storm did little to take the sting out of England’s attack, and they doubled their lead on 49 minutes when Pendle found himself one on one with the goalkeeper and slotted underneath.



England defended well for much of the remainder of the game, but a Belgian goal from a penalty corner on 59 minutes and a field goal with three seconds left ensured the honours were even.



England U18 Boys 2 (1)

Belgium U18 Boys 2 (0)



England Hockey Board Media release