

The Irish U-21 men with their bronze medals.



After the pain of missing out on promotion, Ireland’s Under-21 men had the consolation of a bronze medal as they struck three times in the last 10 minutes to beat Turkey 4-1.





They went in front in the ninth minute from the penalty spot as Conor Empey’s drag-flick rebounded onto a Turkish body on the goal line.



The greens – who were without the suspended Alex Tinney – drew a number of good saves from the Turkish goalkeeper Necip Cilkiz but the second quarter saw the opposition put in a more aggressive press and they did not let Denis Pritchard’s side have it their own way.



Indeed, some turnovers in the Irish half led to a couple of corners, one of which was switched left to Muslum Elagoz who whipped in a flick for 1-1.



It remained that way into half-time in spite of a mad scramble in the circle and a subsequent set of corners.



The third quarter remained tight with both goalkeepers making important interventions before Ireland eventually killed off the game with two goals around the 50 minute mark.



Callum Robson got one from play before Ali Empey finished off a penalty corner move to the right post. Sarratt got his sixth goal of the tournament from a stroke with one second showing on the scoreboard.



Men’s EuroHockey Junior Championships II (Plzen Litice)



Third place playoff: Ireland 4 (G Sarratt 2, C Robson, A Empey) Turkey 1 (M Elagoz)



The Irish Under-21 women found out their seventh place playoff opponents for Sunday morning, a rematch with France after the French beat Belarus 1-0.



In the Volvo 6 Nations, Eindhoven proved a storm-swept venue with buckets of rain severe enough to wash out the Irish under-16 boys contest with Spain with the score at 5-0 down.



It meant Ireland finished in fifth place in the competition with their opening win over Poland earning their points.



The Under-18 boys, though, produced what was the highlight of the week when they drew 2-2 with champions Spain with Lisnagarvey duo Troy Chambers and Ollie Kidd on the mark.



Ireland led twice with Ryan Spencer winning a corner which Chambers scored for 1-0. Kidd made it 2-1 before the Spaniards got back on terms. It was Ireland’s first point of the tournament.



The Under-18 girls lost 2-0 after a hard fought tie against the Spaniards while the Under-16s lost 6-0.



Men



EuroHockey Junior Championships II (Plzen Litice)



Third place playoff: Ireland 4 (G Sarratt 2, C Robson, A Empey) Turkey 1 (M Elagoz)



Volvo 6 Nations



Under-18: Ireland 2 (T Chambers, O Kidd) Spain 2



Under-16: Ireland 0 Spain – game abandoned due to heavy rain



Women



EuroHockey Junior Championship, seventh place playoff (Valencia)



Sunday, seventh place playoff: Ireland v France, 8am



Volvo 6 Nations



Under-18: Ireland 0 Spain 2



Under-16: Ireland 0 Spain 6



The Hook