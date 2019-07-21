



An exceptional performance by Scotland U21 Men saw them beat Russia 9-0 in the final to win gold at U21 Men’s EuroHockey Championship II. The Scots had already secured promotion to A-Division but won the competition in style in an absolutely dominant final performance.





Scotland took the lead early in the final when Hamish Roberts converted with a good strike to make it 1-0. A slick attack from the left was finished well by Roberts from close range to put Scotland ahead.



Russia were quickly on the attack after the opener and an excellent diving save by Martin Rose at the top left corner kept the Russians from an immediate equaliser.



Then another excellent double save by Rose at the end of the quarter kept Scotland’s lead intact.



The second quarter was a battle with both sides fighting for every ball. There were no clear opportunities for either team.



It was in the third quarter where Scotland began to enjoy themselves. They made it 2-0 when Struan Walker scored with a strike early in Q3. A good finish low past the goalkeeper from a rebound.



Then Scotland went 3-0 up, this time Jamie Golden with a drag flick into the bottom right corner.



Jack Jamieson made it 4-0 with a close range finish before Scotland went 5-0 up through another Golden flick, this time into the top bag from a penalty corner.



Another goal made it 6-0 at the end of Q3, Robbie Croll found the net with a penalty corner.



Golden scored a hat-trick to make it 7-0 with another lovely penalty corner in Q4 before David Nairn got his name on the score sheet with a few minutes to go for 8-0.



Scotland’s ninth goal came right at the end for Andy McConnell on the buzzer. Penalty corner into the net to give Scotland an incredible victory, and a well-deserved gold medal.



Scotland U21 Men’s Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “I’m so delighted for the boys, they were relentless today. We ended up running away with it, 9-0 probably wasn’t a fair reflection of the game, but they were absolutely on it today. It was the perfect storm, they earned it and are worthy champions.



“I’d also like to give some credit to Scott Sutherland, who has been working on our corner attack, and Gavin Sommerville who is our corner defence coach. Their work really came to fruition today. It’s a great day for Scottish Hockey.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release