



Scotland men were beaten 4-0 by Spain in Barcelona as the Blue Sticks continue preparations for the Belfius EuroHockey Championship in Antwerp. The Scots ended up two players’ short going into the match and put in a good performance despite the result and circumstances.





The damage was done in the second quarter when Spain surged into a 3-0 lead. Alvaro Iglesias scored a deflection at the far post before Marc Bolto made it 2-0 when he stole in front of a defender to glance the ball into the net. A tremendous penalty corner finish by Pau Quemada made it 3-0 at half time.



Scotland had a strong second half and had chances to get on the score sheet. The Blue Sticks won six short corners in the contest, created some opportunities to score, and had a penalty claim turned down.



A sprightly Spanish counter attack in the fourth made it 4-0, which was how the match finished in the heat of Barcelona.



Scotland men’s Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “It was a really difficult match to play with two players down in this kind of temperature, but the boys’ did really well despite this. They put in a lot of effort. We had lots of pressure and played better than we did last week against Austria.



“We had opportunities but lacked a bit of composure to convert them, however to create good chances against Spain is pleasing. There’s things to work on but today is a lot more positive than the score suggests.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release