KUALA LUMPUR: Our women’s hopes of featuring in the 2021 Indoor World Cup Hockey is over.





Yahya Atan’s (pic) players went down to defending champions Kazakhstan 2-1 in the semi-finals of the Asia Cup in Chonburi, Thailand, yesterday.



Kazakhstan started well by taking a 2-0 lead with goals from skipper Natalya Gataulina in the sixth minute before Vera Domashneva doubled the score in the 22nd minute.



Malaysia scored their consolation goal through skipper Ellya Syahirah Ellias in the 32nd minute.



Kazakhstan, who are gunning for their sixth consecutive title, will face hosts Thailand in the final. Thailand beat Uzbekistan 5-3 in the other semi-final.



Only the champions will book their World Cup ticket. The venue and dates for the event have yet to be decided.



In the group matches, Malaysia finished runners-up to Thailand with two wins and a defeat.



They outplayed Singapore (4-0), lost to Thailand (2-1) before beating Taiwan 2-0.



Yahya said the players found it tough to come back from two goals down yesterday.



“Overall, I’m happy with their performance as they gave their best in every match. I want them to fight hard again in the third placing playoff against Uzbekistan tomorrow (today),” said Yahya.



Malaysia are also using the tournament as preparation for the Philippine SEA Games from Nov 30-Dec 11.



