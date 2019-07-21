Women's Indoor Asia Cup Chonburi 2019 - Day 5, 6 and 7
Chonburi (THA)
Results
19 Jul 2019 IRI v UZB (Pool A) 1 - 4 (0 - 3)
19 Jul 2019 KAZ v PHI (Pool A) 10 - 0 (4 - 0)
19 Jul 2019 THA v SGP (Pool B) 1 - 0 (0 - 0)
20 Jul 2019 PHI v SGP (7/9th) 1 - 1 (0 - 1) (2 - 3 SO)
20 Jul 2019 KAZ v MAS (SF) 2 - 1 (1 - 0)
20 Jul 2019 THA v UZB (SF) 5 - 3 (2 - 2)
21 Jul 2019 NEP v SGP (7/8th) 2 - 1 (1 - 0)
21 Jul 2019 IRI v TPE (5/6th) 1 - 2 (0 - 1)
21 Jul 2019 MAS v UZB (3rd / 4th) 1 - 1 (0 - 0) (0 - 1 SO)
FInal (GMT +7)
21 Jul 2019 17:00 KAZ v THA (Final)
Final Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Kazakhstan
|4
|4
|0
|0
|31
|2
|29
|12
|2
|Uzbekistan
|4
|3
|0
|1
|26
|8
|18
|9
|3
|Iran
|4
|2
|0
|2
|11
|11
|0
|6
|4
|Nepal
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|24
|-20
|3
|5
|Philippines
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|29
|-27
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Thailand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|1
|10
|9
|2
|Malaysia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|6
|3
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|4
|Singapore
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|-9
|0