Seoul Glow
JH side
Women's Indoor Asia Cup Chonburi 2019 - Day 5, 6 and 7

Published on Sunday, 21 July 2019
Chonburi (THA)

Results

19 Jul 2019     IRI v UZB (Pool A)         1 - 4 (0 - 3)
19 Jul 2019     KAZ v PHI (Pool A)         10 - 0 (4 - 0)
19 Jul 2019     THA v SGP (Pool B)     1 - 0 (0 - 0)

20 Jul 2019     PHI v SGP (7/9th)         1 - 1 (0 - 1) (2 - 3 SO)
20 Jul 2019     KAZ v MAS (SF)         2 - 1 (1 - 0)
20 Jul 2019     THA v UZB (SF)         5 - 3 (2 - 2)

21 Jul 2019     NEP v SGP (7/8th)         2 - 1 (1 - 0)
21 Jul 2019     IRI v TPE (5/6th)         1 - 2 (0 - 1)
21 Jul 2019     MAS v UZB (3rd / 4th)     1 - 1 (0 - 0) (0 - 1 SO)

FInal (GMT +7)

21 Jul 2019 17:00     KAZ v THA (Final)       

Final Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Kazakhstan 4 4 0 0 31 2 29 12
2 Uzbekistan 4 3 0 1 26 8 18 9
3 Iran 4 2 0 2 11 11 0 6
4 Nepal 4 1 0 3 4 24 -20 3
5 Philippines 4 0 0 4 2 29 -27 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Thailand 3 3 0 0 11 1 10 9
2 Malaysia 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 6
3 Chinese Taipei 3 1 0 2 4 10 -6 3
4 Singapore 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0

FIH Match Centre

