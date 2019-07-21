Men's Indoor Asia Cup Chonburi 2019 - Day 5, 6 and 7
Chonburi (THA)
Results
19 Jul 2019 TPE v UZB (Pool B) 2 - 7 (1 - 5)
19 Jul 2019 IRI v PHI (Pool A) 18 - 2 (9 - 1)
19 Jul 2019 KAZ v SGP (Pool B) 5 - 2 (1 - 2)
19 Jul 2019 THA v MAS (Pool A) 1 - 2 (0 - 1)
20 Jul 2019 PHI v NEP (9/10th) 0 - 3 (0 - 1)
20 Jul 2019 BAN v TPE (7/8th) 9 - 0 (5 - 0)
20 Jul 2019 IRI v UZB (SF) 9 - 1 (4 - 1)
20 Jul 2019 KAZ v MAS (SF) 4 - 3 (1 - 2)
21 Jul 2019 THA v SGP (5/6th) 4 - 0 (3 - 0)
Fixtures (GMT +7)
21 Jul 2019 15:30 UZB v MAS (3rd / 4th)
21 Jul 2019 18:30 IRI v KAZ (Final)
Final Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Iran
|4
|4
|0
|0
|37
|5
|32
|12
|2
|Malaysia
|4
|3
|0
|1
|29
|6
|23
|9
|3
|Thailand
|4
|2
|0
|2
|16
|11
|5
|6
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|0
|3
|10
|17
|-7
|3
|5
|Philippines
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|57
|-53
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Kazakhstan
|4
|4
|0
|0
|31
|5
|26
|12
|2
|Uzbekistan
|4
|3
|0
|1
|23
|9
|14
|9
|3
|Singapore
|4
|2
|0
|2
|21
|9
|12
|6
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|4
|1
|0
|3
|11
|26
|-15
|3
|5
|Nepal
|4
|0
|0
|4
|10
|47
|-37
|0