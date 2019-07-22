

North-east policeman hopes to take hockey to new heights with Nepal world record attempt



KATHMANDU: British hockey players have set world record in hockey by playing the game at 5,020 meters above sea level in Nepal. The venue for the game was Thorangla of Mustang.





Out of 34 professional hockey players, 31 played hockey for an hour at Thorangla on July 16.



The Visit Nepal Year Secretariat honoured the British hockey players amidst a function here on Sunday. National Programme Coordinator of the Visit Year Campaign, Suraj Vaidya, handed the players Nepali dhaka-topi and the logo of Visit Nepal Year.



On the occasion, Vaidya said that the hockey was organised with an objective of attracting foreign tourists in a message that Nepal is an appropriate place for sport and adventure, trekking and religious tourism.



Stating that the Visit Nepal Year Campaign prioritises sport tourism, he further said preparations have been made to organise hockey championship at Gokyo Lake of Solukhumbu district in near future.



Similarly, Chairperson of the Hockey Association Nepal, also vice-president of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Umesh Lal Shrestha said that the hockey game played by British hockey players in Nepal has been successful in making Nepal known to the world as well as in establishing Nepal as an adventure and safe tourism destination.



Nepal 24 Hours