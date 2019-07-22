By Jugjet Singh





Two teams in action in a recent JHL match



KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts retained their Junior Hockey League (JHL) crown after thrashing KL Wipers 8-0 on Sunday.





It was their 12th straight victory in the league.



The sports school will now focus on retaining their Overall title. Based on SSTMI’s results in the JHL, they are likely to achieve their target.



SSTMI will complete their league campaign against Penang HA on Wednesday.



On Sunday, SSTMI scored through Amirul Hamizan (sixth, 34th, 54th), Izzuan Ismail (24th), Hafizz Fikri Zali (29th), Muhibuddin Moharam (35th), Muhajir Abdu Rauf (50th), Abid Sufian Mat Ruslee (55th).



RESULTS -- Men: SSTMI Thunderbolts 8 KL Wipers 0, Penang HA 0 Anderson Thunderbolts 3, Sabah Juniors 0 BJSS Thunderbolts 3, UniKL-Datuk Bentara 1 SSTMI Juniors 1, Terengganu HA 3 Perlis Young Lions 0, BJSS Juniors 1 PJCC Tigers 5, SSMS Resilient 2 Pahang Thunderbolts 3.



WOMEN --Zaba Girls 0 Terengganu HA 8, Mutiara Impian 2 PKS-UniTen 1, Johor Girls 0 SSTMI-PKS UniTen 8, KL Wipers 4 SSMS Girls 1.



New Straits Times