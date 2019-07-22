Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Pak to send team for Surjit Hockey Tournament

Published on Monday, 22 July 2019 11:30 | Hits: 33
View Comments

Avneet Kaur

A team from Pakistan will participate in the 36th Surjit Hockey Tournament, to be played in October. According to the organisers, the gesture is a peace initiative to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and the ongoing Kartarpur Corridor proceedings.



“The Pakistan Hockey Federation has given its consent on sending a 22-member team and a coach to participate in the tournament scheduled to be held from October 10-19. We have requested the concerned authorities to facilitate visas for them,” Iqbal Sandhu, general secretary of Surjit Hockey Society, said.

Sandhu said that the last time a team from Pakistan played in the tournament was six years ago. In fact, in 2013, there was a Pakistani team each in the men’s and women’s sections.
The tournament will be played in two phases. Participants include defending champions Punjab Police, runners-up ONGC, Indian Railways, Indian Oil, Army XI, Punjab National Bank, Air India, Indian Air Force, Punjab & Sind Bank, BSF and CRPF.

The Tribune

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.