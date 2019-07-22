Avneet Kaur



A team from Pakistan will participate in the 36th Surjit Hockey Tournament, to be played in October. According to the organisers, the gesture is a peace initiative to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and the ongoing Kartarpur Corridor proceedings.





“The Pakistan Hockey Federation has given its consent on sending a 22-member team and a coach to participate in the tournament scheduled to be held from October 10-19. We have requested the concerned authorities to facilitate visas for them,” Iqbal Sandhu, general secretary of Surjit Hockey Society, said.



Sandhu said that the last time a team from Pakistan played in the tournament was six years ago. In fact, in 2013, there was a Pakistani team each in the men’s and women’s sections.

The tournament will be played in two phases. Participants include defending champions Punjab Police, runners-up ONGC, Indian Railways, Indian Oil, Army XI, Punjab National Bank, Air India, Indian Air Force, Punjab & Sind Bank, BSF and CRPF.



The Tribune