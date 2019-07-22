By Norbert Oduor



The Kenya national men’s field hockey team thumped Sports Authority of India (SAI) 3-1 to emerge winners in a historic friendly match for hockey astroturf inauguration tournament on Sunday at the sheikh Union Club Nairobi.





The first quarter of the game ended in a 1-1 draw with Marango Arnold giving Kenya the first lead in the 10th minute, before Pankaj gave SAI an equalizing goal five minutes later.



The second period ended in a stalemate, but things changed in after Marango scored his second goal and also the second goal for Kenya in the third quarter and Baraza Danson scoring the third goal in the last quarter.



SAI had three players, Sigh Diljet, Amit and goal scorer Pankaj being suspended respectively by the match official after receiving a green card for committing minor offences. Kenya received only one green card in the last quarter after Obare Otora was suspended for five minutes.



Kenya’s First goal scored from open, continuous play by David Marago to find the back of the net after 10 minutes in the first quarter but they could not maintain their lead when Pankaj was given possession of the ball of the ball from an offensive stop on the penalty corner to score an easy goal.



The friendly match marked the first-ever astroturf inauguration competitive game as an opener before the 10-team tournament proper bullies off on Monday 22 July 2019 at 14:00hrs.



The men’s competition has two pools. Pool A featuring SAI, Sikh Union and the United States International (USIU), whereas Pool B, is composed of Kenya Police, Arusha and Green sharks.



The lady’s teams, which will play in a round-robin format are Telkom A, KHU Development, SAI and Telkom B.



All matches will be played at the Sikh Union Club Nairobi on Wangari Maathai Road. (Formerly forest road)



Citizen TV