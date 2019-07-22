

Photo credit - Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



England’s U21s women’s side suffered a 3-2 loss in the shootout against Russia having drawn their last Junior EuroHockey Championship match 2-2 in regular time.





The side started brightly, Pippa Lock only being denied by a magnificent save from the Russian goalkeeper when through on goal. But England would get the opener thanks to quick reactions from Lily Walker who plucked the ball out of the air and diverted it high into the back of the net with less than ten minutes on the clock.



Russia worked their way back into the match and created several dangerous opportunities before getting onto the scoresheet with just over half-an-hour played as they flashed the ball across the face of goal and tapped it in at the far post.



There was little between the two sides in the third quarter with the scores locked at 1-1 setting the tie up for a decisive final 15 minutes.



England regrouped in the final quarter and found the goal first with the ball breaking loose in the D, Katie Birch tapping it into the path of Jen Park who swept the ball low against the backboard with ten minutes remaining.



That wasn’t to be the end of the scoring as Russia responded with one of their own with just over five minutes left to ensure the game would be settled via a shootout.



Though England started well with a calm finish from Walker and Miriam Pritchard making a smart save, Russia took the advantage with England unable to score their next three. The opposition were clinical in front of goal leaving little chance for Pritchard as Russia claimed fifth spot at the Junior EuroHockey Championship.



England Hockey Board Media release