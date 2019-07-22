

© Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Spain’s women delighted their home crowd as they took the EuroHockey Junior Championships in Valencia for the first time as they beat the five in-a-row chasing the Netherlands.





They left it lat as the Dutch were leading right up until the last minute of normal time before Spain snatched an equaliser and then won it in a shoot-out.



Early in the first quarter, Freek Moes had a big chance after some good work down the baseline but it went just wide of the goal. The Dutch had more ball possession and Spain was mainly defending. But the Dutch didn’t have too many big chances.



In the 25th minute, from the second penalty corner for the Netherlands, Danique van der Veerdonk opened the score for her team.



Spain came back with more forceful intentions in the second half and piled on the pressure in the latter stages and managed to force an equaliser via Estel Forte in the last minute.



They fell behind in the shoot-out, too, falling 3-2 behind after three rounds but the Dutch could not score again while Constanza Amundson and Laura Barris scored for a 4-3 win.



Germany took the bronze in a shoot-out, too, beating Belgium 3-2 after normal time had ended 1-1.



Euro Hockey League media release