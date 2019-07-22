

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Germany’s men won a thrilling EuroHockey Junior Championship final in Valencia as they beat England 5-3 to sweep to the title at the end of eight days, 20 games and 103 goals.





For the Germans, it was perhaps a fitting ending for Valentin Atterburg's team as two years ago, the side dedicated their bronze medal to the Spanish team who had been struck down by the norovirus virus and were unable to play the game.



Germany started the game at a very fast pace putting immediate pressure on the English defence. Raphael Hartkopf broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when he shrugged off his marker and smashed the ball into the back of the goal.



Nine minutes later, new Mannheimer HC man Hartkopf again found himself free to take a shot on target and double Germany's lead but England got on the scoresheet via a brilliant pc strike from Stuart Rushmere in overtime. The score was 2-1 at half time.



Jan Schiffer restored the two-goal advantage for Germny early in the second half and a hattrick for Hartkopf in the 44th minute – bringing his tournament total to eight – brought the score to 4-1 and making a comeback by England a tough job.



Germany converted a corner in the 57th minute via Thies Prinz to stretch their lead to 5-1 before England got two goals back in the closing minutes but could not threaten to close the gap fully.



Altenburg, the German coach, said of the win: "I am very proud as it was a very tough game, I have to say that I am very surprised about the development of England during the tournament, they asked everything from us today. We needed everything we had from the first to the last moment and they were very hard to play.



"My boys had a goal to win this championships in a very clear manner. They wanted to make it clear, they never stopped playing today. They are a very good team, they wanted the win as a team and that was done well today."



The Netherlands won bronze with a 3-1 win over Spain courtesy of three goals in eight minutes before half-tme, Pepijn Scheen, Jim van de Venne and Valentijn Charbon scoring the goals.



