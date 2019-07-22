



Scotland men defeated Spain 2-1 in Barcelona in the second of two-matches ahead of the Belfius EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp. Cammy Golden, just off the plane after helping Scotland U21 Men gain promotion in Czech Republic, scored both goals in an excellent team performance against the World’s ninth-ranked team.





The Blue Sticks had a full complement of players going into the match after being two players down in the previous match, which Spain won 4-0. The difference was clear as Scotland matched the Spanish all over the pitch.



The opening goal came in the second quarter and it was Cammy Golden who provided the strike. From a corner rebound Golden was on hand to flick the ball into the net to put Scotland 1-0 up.



Spain equalised right after half time through a penalty corner strike by Pau Quemada.



It was a tight game with very little chances going either way. Alan Forsyth came close for Scotland and Tommy Alexander made a couple of solid saves in goal for Scotland.



Spain took off their goalkeeper towards the end and the Scots were able to capitalise. Golden took the ball, beat two players, and flicked the ball into the net from the baseline to give Scotland the victory.



Scotland play Ireland next week in Glasgow in the final preparations before competing in Belfius EuroHockey Championships in August.



Scotland men’s Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “We’re really pleased, it’s an excellent win against a top ten side on their home patch. Having a full team of players available was a huge help today, we were missing two forwards yesterday and today Cammy Golden and Kenny Bain came back into the team.



“It was a tight game but we took our chances. It was a good defensive performance as well. We’re looking to make small gains in every match and if we keep improving the way we are it’ll be promising for us. Next up we have Ireland and we’ll look forward to those matches in Glasgow next week.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release