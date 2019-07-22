Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Malaysia win bronze in Asia Cup

Published on Monday, 22 July 2019 11:30 | Hits: 42
View Comments

THE national indoor hockey team hammered Uzbekistan 6-3 to finish third in the Asia Cup in Chonburi, Thailand, yesterday.



Malaysia scored through Firdaus Omar (third, 31st), Hanip Che Halim (seventh, 25th, 32nd) and Aminuddin Zain (23rd) while Enver Ismailov (sixth) and Ruslan Satlikov (ninth, 38th) responded for Uzbekistan.

However, it was heartbreak for the women’s team who lost 1-0 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Uzbekistan took the lead through Kamilla Adizova in the 32nd minute before Nor Asfarina Isahhidun converted a penalty stroke in the 40th minute to level the match.

Malaysia failed to convert in the shootout while Uzbekistan netted one of their three attempts.

Both teams are using the tournament to prepare for the Philippines Sea Games later this year.

New Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.