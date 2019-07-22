THE national indoor hockey team hammered Uzbekistan 6-3 to finish third in the Asia Cup in Chonburi, Thailand, yesterday.





Malaysia scored through Firdaus Omar (third, 31st), Hanip Che Halim (seventh, 25th, 32nd) and Aminuddin Zain (23rd) while Enver Ismailov (sixth) and Ruslan Satlikov (ninth, 38th) responded for Uzbekistan.



However, it was heartbreak for the women’s team who lost 1-0 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.



Uzbekistan took the lead through Kamilla Adizova in the 32nd minute before Nor Asfarina Isahhidun converted a penalty stroke in the 40th minute to level the match.



Malaysia failed to convert in the shootout while Uzbekistan netted one of their three attempts.



Both teams are using the tournament to prepare for the Philippines Sea Games later this year.



New Straits Times