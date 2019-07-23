By Jugjet Singh



THE moment a team can score eight goals in one match to lift their eighth title, it underlined their dominance in the last decade in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (JHL).





Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts crushed KL Wipers 8-0 on Sunday, and defended their league title with a match in hand.



And going into the knock-out stage, SSTMI have no rivals this season to deny them of their Overall title as well.



Coach Wan Roslan Wan Rahman has been the mastermind to turn around the fortunes of what used to be former Bandar Penawar Sports School, from bridesmaid to Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS), to champions for a decade.



“In part we have to thank our sponsor Tenaga Nasional for helping us maintain our record by providing us with the best available coaches as well as equipemnt and other support.



“Tenaga sponsors four Thunderbolts teams and it looks like we are going to monopolise the top-four this season,” said Wan Roslan.



Monopolise is the keyword here. With Thunderbolts’ entry into the JHL by sponsoring SSTMI, Anderson School of Ipoh, Pahang Hockey Academy and Bukit Jalil SS, the other teams have had no chance to even coming close to silverware.



“It's good for the four Tenaga-sponsored teams, but it is bad for the other 10 teams in the JHL.



“Many club officials and teachers that I met, have lamented they don't have the coaches as well as cash to play catch-up with the Thunderbolts.



“And in the long run, some of the clubs might just die off just like what happened to the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



“Those days the MHL even had Armed Forces playing, but when teams with money like Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club, Sapura, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Terengganu Hockey Team and others started buying the best local and overseas players, many poorer clubs in the MHL died together with Armed Forces.



“This might happen in the JHL if the four Thunderbolts keep dominating,” lamented Wan Roslan.



So what is the solution?



“UniKL is currently helping Datuk Bentara and Perlis Young Lions, and if help can be extended to Petaling Jaya City Council and other teams in the JHL, there will be more strong teams to challenge for the titles.



“But until such a time arrives, some teams might just give up and fade away, which defeats the purpose of development,” said Wan Roslan.



With Thunderbolts dominating and no avenue for players from other clubs to shine, the national selectors will also have a tough time selecting from a shrinking pool.



Last season there were 30 teams, 10 in Division One and 20 in Division Two, and the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) trimmed it down to 14 teams to have better quality.



However, it looks like the MHC might as well as host six teams next season, as the other eight turned out to be whipping boys.



New Straits Times