By Elizabeth Mburugu





Strathmore University’s Lameck Kibet (left) and Abraham Mumo of Greensharks in action at City Park. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



The 2019 Kenya Hockey Union season began to take shape at the weekend after top guns Kenya Police bagged crucial points against Strathmore University Gladiators at City Park.





Titus Kimutai’s 50th-minute goal was enough to lift the 2017 holders to second place with 14 points, one less than champions Butali Sugar Warriors after seven rounds of matches.



On Saturday, Greensharks had slowed down Butali’s title defence campaign after forcing a barren draw.



The sugar millers have so far dropped six points in three draws while Police have drawn two and lost one.



Wazalendo Western Jaguars and Greensharks are third, fourth and fifth respectively.



The three are tied on 13 points but are separated by goal difference.



Former champions Gladiators and Nairobi Sikh Union are battling relegation and occupy the bottom two spots.



Gladiators, who lifted the trophy in 2016, have won one out of their seven matches while 2012 winners Sikh Union are yet to test victory this season.



They both have four points out of a possible 21.



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A), Sailors and Parklands are sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.



USIU-A and Sailors have seven points each while Parklands have five.



In the men’s Super League title chase, Parkroad Badgers stepped up their return to Premier League campaign after opening a 12-point gap between them and second-placed Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU).



Badgers and KCAU were both demoted last season and are battling their way up the top tier. Badgers remain unbeaten as the first leg enters the homestretch.



KCAU are tied on 18 points with the Technical University of Kenya, who were promoted to the Premier League after winning the 2016 lower-division title.



They, however, found the going tough and were relegated after a one-season stint at the top.



