Hampstead & Westminster celebrate Premier Division promotion. PIC: Simon Parker



The Hockey Paper‘s Watch Your 1s campaign, launched in our last print edition and online, received great feedback from clubs eager to get on board and be part of the initiative.





We now want clubs to be part of the #watchyour1s campaign in September and across the league structure, elite down to grass roots.



This is an important campaign for us at the paper and our desire for more people to watch hockey is at the heart of it – more so after seeing 12,000 people attend the Stoop and the disparity in domestic club attendances.



Entry to our competition and campaign, run in conjunction with England Hockey’s HockeyFest, couldn’t be easier and is free.



All we want for clubs to do is nominate a home club match in September and to draw in as many people to watch the 1s as possible. Our campaign calls for attendance images, any media cuttings in print or radio you can generate, as well as on the day activities and stalls to make the atmosphere as vibrant as possible.



Once you have compiled your entry following the club game, send to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



We will be announcing prize and further campaign details in our next issue, our early August EuroHockey special!



Our campaign is also calling upon clubs to be more proactive, too. With many clubs not having a communications contact in place due to the volunteer nature of our sport, our manifesto is also geared towards more club officials getting in touch with us directly.



We know there are great club and individual stories out there – and we want to hear about them.



With the domestic restructure for the 2019/20 season, there will be plenty of changes inflicted upon some clubs and our aim is for clubs to think about possible media stories we can share in future editions



– How is your club dealing with extra travel plans? We want to hear about how your team is entertaining itself!



– If there is a big local derby or rivalry, we want to know about it



– If there is a player marking their 20th season, or about to score a 400th goal for the club, we want to hear about it



Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



You can also sign your club up for HockeyFest and don’t forget to tag #watchyour1s on social media.



