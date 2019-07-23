Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EHL KO16 schedule confirmed as Barcelona beckons in October

Published on Tuesday, 23 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 52
The EHL Men KO16 match schedule has been confirmed as the new era of the world’s best club hockey competition gets under way at the Pau Negre Stadium from October 4-6, 2019.



The actions begins on Friday, October 4 at 11.15 (CET) with last year’s bronze medalists Mannheimer HC taking on French runners-up CA Montrouge.

At 13.30 (CET), Russia’s Dinamo Kazan will appear for a 13th successive season in the EHL when they come up against French champions Saint Germain.

Next to hit the turf are 2011 EHL winners HGC in their first game in the competition in eight years. Hampstead & Westminster are their opponents at 15.45 (CET).

The day closes with hometown side Real Club de Polo make the short trip to Montjuic to take on English regular season winners Surbiton at 18.00 (CET).

Saturday, October 5 has six games on the agenda. The next four KO16 games take place on the main pitch, starting with Scotland’s Grange meeting Ireland’s Three Rock Rovers at 9.45 (CET).

Game two is a potential barnstormer with EHL runners-up Rot-Weiss Koln coming up against Royal Beerschot in their first game on this stage at 12.00 (CET).

The other Belgian side in Barcelona are Herakles and they will meet Austria’s SV Arminen at 14.15 (CET) before the KO16 closes with 2016 winners SV Kampong taking on Belarus side HC Minsk at 16.30 (CET).

On pitch two, the first of the classification matches for the sides eliminated on day one will be played with a further two classification matches taking place on Sunday, October 6.

The weekend builds to the crescendo of the KO8 on Sunday, October 6 with the four places in the EHL FINAL8 set to be decided.

Online tickets for adults on Friday, October 4 will be €12.50 and €5 for youths. This rises to €15 and €7.50, respectively, when purchased at the venue entrance.

For Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6, online prices are €15 for adults and €7.50 for youths while venue entrance tickets are €20 and €10, respectively. All prices include VAT and booking fee.

EHL 2019-2020       Match schedule KO16
4-6 October 2019 at Pau Negre Stadium, Barcelona (ESP)

Friday 4 October 2019
M1        11.15h              pitch 1  KO16                Mannheimer HC – CA Montrouge
M2        13.30h              pitch 1  KO16                Dinamo Kazan – Saint Germain HC
M3        15.45h              pitch 1  KO16                HGC – Hampstead & Westminster
M4        18.00h              pitch 1  KO16                Surbiton HC – Real Club de Polo

Saturday 5 October 2019
M5        09.45h              pitch 1  KO16                Grange HC – Three Rock Rovers
M6        12.00h              pitch 1  KO16                Rot-Weiss Koln – Royal Beerschot HC
M7        14.00h              pitch 2 Ranking match    Loser M1 – Loser M3
M8        14.15h              pitch 1  KO16                Royal Herakles HC – SV Arminen
M9        16.15h              pitch 2 Ranking match    Loser M2 – Loser M4
M10      16.30h              pitch 1  KO16                SV Kampong – HC Minsk

Sunday 6 October 2019
M11      09.45h              pitch 1  KO8                  Winner M1 – Winner M3
M12      11.45h              pitch 2 Ranking match    Loser M5 – Loser M6
M13      12.00h              pitch 1  KO8                  Winner M5 – Winner M6
M14      14.15h              pitch 1  KO8                  Winner M10 – Winner M8
M15      16.15h              pitch 2 Ranking match    Loser M10 – Loser M8
M16      16.30h              pitch 1  KO8                  Winner M2 – Winner M4

Note: Match times and schedule subject to change due to the requirements of television or other factors as determined by EHL.

Euro Hockey League media release

