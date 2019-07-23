The EHL Men KO16 match schedule has been confirmed as the new era of the world’s best club hockey competition gets under way at the Pau Negre Stadium from October 4-6, 2019.





The actions begins on Friday, October 4 at 11.15 (CET) with last year’s bronze medalists Mannheimer HC taking on French runners-up CA Montrouge.



At 13.30 (CET), Russia’s Dinamo Kazan will appear for a 13th successive season in the EHL when they come up against French champions Saint Germain.



Next to hit the turf are 2011 EHL winners HGC in their first game in the competition in eight years. Hampstead & Westminster are their opponents at 15.45 (CET).



The day closes with hometown side Real Club de Polo make the short trip to Montjuic to take on English regular season winners Surbiton at 18.00 (CET).



Saturday, October 5 has six games on the agenda. The next four KO16 games take place on the main pitch, starting with Scotland’s Grange meeting Ireland’s Three Rock Rovers at 9.45 (CET).



Game two is a potential barnstormer with EHL runners-up Rot-Weiss Koln coming up against Royal Beerschot in their first game on this stage at 12.00 (CET).



The other Belgian side in Barcelona are Herakles and they will meet Austria’s SV Arminen at 14.15 (CET) before the KO16 closes with 2016 winners SV Kampong taking on Belarus side HC Minsk at 16.30 (CET).



On pitch two, the first of the classification matches for the sides eliminated on day one will be played with a further two classification matches taking place on Sunday, October 6.



The weekend builds to the crescendo of the KO8 on Sunday, October 6 with the four places in the EHL FINAL8 set to be decided.



Online tickets for adults on Friday, October 4 will be €12.50 and €5 for youths. This rises to €15 and €7.50, respectively, when purchased at the venue entrance.



For Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6, online prices are €15 for adults and €7.50 for youths while venue entrance tickets are €20 and €10, respectively. All prices include VAT and booking fee.



EHL 2019-2020 Match schedule KO16

4-6 October 2019 at Pau Negre Stadium, Barcelona (ESP)



Friday 4 October 2019

M1 11.15h pitch 1 KO16 Mannheimer HC – CA Montrouge

M2 13.30h pitch 1 KO16 Dinamo Kazan – Saint Germain HC

M3 15.45h pitch 1 KO16 HGC – Hampstead & Westminster

M4 18.00h pitch 1 KO16 Surbiton HC – Real Club de Polo



Saturday 5 October 2019

M5 09.45h pitch 1 KO16 Grange HC – Three Rock Rovers

M6 12.00h pitch 1 KO16 Rot-Weiss Koln – Royal Beerschot HC

M7 14.00h pitch 2 Ranking match Loser M1 – Loser M3

M8 14.15h pitch 1 KO16 Royal Herakles HC – SV Arminen

M9 16.15h pitch 2 Ranking match Loser M2 – Loser M4

M10 16.30h pitch 1 KO16 SV Kampong – HC Minsk



Sunday 6 October 2019

M11 09.45h pitch 1 KO8 Winner M1 – Winner M3

M12 11.45h pitch 2 Ranking match Loser M5 – Loser M6

M13 12.00h pitch 1 KO8 Winner M5 – Winner M6

M14 14.15h pitch 1 KO8 Winner M10 – Winner M8

M15 16.15h pitch 2 Ranking match Loser M10 – Loser M8

M16 16.30h pitch 1 KO8 Winner M2 – Winner M4



Note: Match times and schedule subject to change due to the requirements of television or other factors as determined by EHL.



Euro Hockey League media release