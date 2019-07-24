



LAHORE - Former hockey Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Aslam who died here on Tuesday morning was laid to rest in Defence Housing Society graveyard.





Kh Aslam, 96-year-old late, was a versatile sportsman and apart from being a former hockey Olympian, he was a former first class cricketer, who participated in Quaid-e-Azam trophy cricket tournament besides being the national record holder in 400m in athletics. Kh Alsam, who died after a brief illness, was also known as a famous writer, who wrote over 100 books on different topics of sports and national issues.



He was a charismatic personality and most importantly a diehard lover of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and wrote nearly 900 Naats to show respect and affection to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He left behind a talented family of sportsmen and women.



His eldest son Khawaja Muhammad Junaid is a former Pakistan hockey captain and an Olympian, who served the game in many roles. His two sons, Khawaja Muhammad Awais and Khawaja Muhammad Bilal, are also international hockey players. Kh Aslam’s two daughters are former international hockey players and third daughter being the national player in netball.



Meanwhile, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and others condoled the sad demise of veteran former hockey Olympian Khawaja M Aslam.



POA President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan and Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Asif Bajwa and the entire sports fraternity conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. They also prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.



They also acknowledged the services of late Kh Aslam for the cause of sports and said: “He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution for hockey in Pakistan and raising national flag in international arenas.



His services as Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Secretary and as a sport leader for the national sports is indeed a milestone for nation and sports fraternity.”



The Nation