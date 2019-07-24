



The South African Hockey Association has announced that Haydn Townsend has been appointed as the Marketing and Sponsorship Exco Member with immediate effect. Townsend succeeds Luntu Ntloko who has resigned from the position to focus on a new chapter of her career.





Haydn Townsend is the current Chief Executive Officer of Wunderman Thompson SA with over 25 years of experience in multi-faceted marketing skills including brand management, digital, social and sponsorship.



Some of the work that Haydn has been involved in that you may have seen over the years includes the SASOL sponsorship of the Springboks, the Vodacom Rugby as well as work with Investec Private Banking.



Haydn Townsend has played hockey at the highest level, playing for SA Schools and making the SACOS XI during the pre-unification era. Hockey has always been in his blood and he hails from a hockey family of 4 boys who were all firm fixtures at both provincial and national level. Post-unification he continued to play at provincial level and was part of the first unified SA national camps. He is still actively involved playing both League and Masters.



“Hockey has always been a part of my life and I am honoured to be able to give back to the sport that has given me so much, especially at a time where the brand needs serious reinvention. Globally, the product has become a huge spectator sport and has unlocked the entertainment value for the fans. We need to raise our game on this front”, says Townsend.



The South African Hockey Association would like to thank Luntu for the contribution she made in the short time she was with the board. We wish her well in her future endeavours. The SA Hockey Association wish further to offer our support and well wishes to Haydn as he embarks on this new element of his career.



SA Hockey Association media release