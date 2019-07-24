By Elizabeth Mburugu





Police's Govan Mbeki and Tanvir Memhi (left) of Arusha, Tanzania, during the AstroTurf Tournament at Sikh Union, Nairobi on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Guests Sports Authority of India (SAI) Ladies yesterday continued their good show with a second win against home girls Oranje Leonas in the ongoing Nairobi Sikh Union Club Astroturf Inauguration tournament.





SAI had opened their campaign with a 4-1 win over United States International University of Africa USIU-A Spartans. The Indians were too good from the onset dominating the Kenyan girls.



Six minutes is what captain Fanai Lalawmpuii needed to put the visitors on the lead after outclassing Oranje defence and goalkeeper Natasha Hakim.



Lalawmpuii, who bagged a hat-trick, added two goals in the 15th and 20th minutes while Edula Jydthi, Mary Lotia and Tanya scored one goal each to give their side a commanding 7-0 half time lead.



Chauhan Manisha and Pooja Kumari scored one goal each in the second half to seal their victory.



Oranje Leonas' coach Tom Olal remained positive despite the loss saying it was a great opportunity for the development players to play against a team from India. “They are in the tournament to learn and I believe that even though they lost, they achieved our objective. India is a high ranked hockey-playing country and for our development side to play them is in itself a huge achievement,” Olal said.



Against Spartans, Kumari bagged a brace while Manisha and Madugula Bhavani scored one goal each for the guests. Naomi Kemunto scored Spartans consolation goal.



In men’s contest, Kenya Police clobbered Arusha 13-0 in their opening Group B match. Titus Kimutai hit five goals past Arusha Keeper Juma Shabhai who was put under pressure by the cops from the opening whistle. Vincent Odindo netted a brace while Robert Masibo, Willis Okeyo, Samuel Wokila, Samson Kibirir, Oliver Echenje and Moses Cheplaiti scored one goal each.



In another Group B encounter, Greensharks thrashed Arusha 5-0. Twiga goalkeeper Shabhai remained throughout the match as the Kenyans mounted frequent attacks. Felix Abdalla, Daniel Bunyasi, Abraham Mumo, Nimrod Bisonga and Samuel Namonyo netted one goal for Sharks against their neighbours. Hosts Sikh Union suffered a humbling 1-6 loss to their guests Sports Association of India (SAI) in Group A.



