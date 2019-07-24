



The second year of the England Hockey Summer Masters Championships concludes at Oxford Hawks Hockey Club on 28 July.





The final 20 teams, from an original 86 entrants, will compete in 10 finals spread across three age groups and two genders. The finals schedule is confirmed below.



Pitch 1

Men’s Over 40s Tier 1 (10:00) – Norton v West Herts

Women’s Over 40s Tier 1 (11:30) – Harrogate v Cambridge City

Men’s Over 30s Tier 1 (13:00) – Timperley v Havering

Women’s Over 30s Tier 1 (14:30) – Brooklands Poynton v Oxford Hawks

Men’s Over 50s Tier 1 (16:00) – Worcester v Taunton Vale



Pitch 2

Men’s Over 50s Tier 2 (10:00) – Wakefield v St Albans

Men’s Over 40s Tier 2 (11:30) – Huddersfield Dragons v Hampstead & Westminster

Women’s Over 40s Tier 2 (13:00) – Clitheroe & Blackburn Northern v Surbiton

Men’s Over 30s Tier 2 (14:30) – Sheffield University Bankers v Leicester Westleigh

Women’s Over 30s Tier 2 (16:00) – Leamington v Westberries



The routes to the finals and progress of all the teams so far in this seasons Summer Championships can be found here*.



To check the results of the finals from the weekend, visit our website here*.



A reminder that the Women’s Over 50s Summer Championships was contested under a different format, a one-day festival of hockey, at Nottingham Hockey Centre on 09 June. A report of the day, including the results, can be found here.



*Set the search parameters to ‘2018-19’ and ‘Summer Champs’ to filter the different competitions.



England Hockey Board Media release