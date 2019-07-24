

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



HGC have signed a pair of Indian internationals to their line-up for the upcoming 2019/20 season which will include an EHL KO16 trip to Barcelona in October.





Attacking midfielder Devindar Walmiki and defender Harjeet Singh will link up with the Wassenaar club who are making their return to the EHL for the first time since winning it in 2011.



Walmiki, 27, was part of the Indian selection for the Rio Olympics in 2016 and also played competition in Germany two years ago. He has 48 caps.



Harjeet, meanwhile, is 23 and was the captain of the Indian side that won the Junior World Cup in 2016. He has also won 52 caps for the national side and has a Bollywood film was made about him: "Harjeeta".



They are the latest newcomers to an overhauled panel from the line-up that finished third in the Netherlands last season with coach Paul van Ass returning to the club in style.



Big names like Ashley Jackson, Max Plennevaux and Tanguy Cosyns have all moved on after one year of service. They will be repleaced by Argentinean Maico Casella, Floris de Bie from SV Kampong, Thomas Vis from SCHC and Vincent Langenhuijsen from Tilburg.



Euro Hockey League media release