



The Green Machine travel to Glasgow for a two match series against Scotland this weekend, with matches scheduled for 3pm Saturday and 12pm Sunday.





The squad is as follows:



Mark Ingram

David Fitzgerald

Jonathan Bell

John Jackson

Lee Cole

Paul Gleghorne

Matt Bell

Peter McKibbin

Stuart Loughrey

Tim Cross

Shane O’Donoghue

Stephen Cole

Daragh Walsh

Kirk Shimmins

Sean Murray

Michael Robson

Matthew Nelson

Ben Walker

Jeremy Duncan

Johnny McKee



The Men’s squad will then prepare for an invitational four nations in Barcelona from the 1st to the 4th of August where they will play England, Malaysia and Spain, as part of their preparations for the 2019 EuroHockey Championships which get underway from the 16th to 25th of August in Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp. You can find more information on the tournament at //www.belfiuseurohockey.com/en/



Irish Hockey Association media release