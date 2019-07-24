Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Ireland Men to take on Scotland in two match series.

Published on Wednesday, 24 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 48
View Comments



The Green Machine travel to Glasgow for a two match series against Scotland this weekend, with matches scheduled for 3pm Saturday and 12pm Sunday.



The squad is as follows:

    Mark Ingram
    David Fitzgerald
    Jonathan Bell
    John Jackson
    Lee Cole
    Paul Gleghorne
    Matt Bell
    Peter McKibbin
    Stuart Loughrey
    Tim Cross
    Shane O’Donoghue
    Stephen Cole
    Daragh Walsh
    Kirk Shimmins
    Sean Murray
    Michael Robson
    Matthew Nelson
    Ben Walker
    Jeremy Duncan
    Johnny McKee

The Men’s squad will then prepare for an invitational four nations in Barcelona from the 1st to the 4th of August where they will play England, Malaysia and Spain, as part of their preparations for the 2019 EuroHockey Championships which get underway from the 16th to 25th of August in Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp. You can find more information on the tournament at //www.belfiuseurohockey.com/en/

Irish Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.