Ireland Men to take on Scotland in two match series.
The Green Machine travel to Glasgow for a two match series against Scotland this weekend, with matches scheduled for 3pm Saturday and 12pm Sunday.
The squad is as follows:
Mark Ingram
David Fitzgerald
Jonathan Bell
John Jackson
Lee Cole
Paul Gleghorne
Matt Bell
Peter McKibbin
Stuart Loughrey
Tim Cross
Shane O’Donoghue
Stephen Cole
Daragh Walsh
Kirk Shimmins
Sean Murray
Michael Robson
Matthew Nelson
Ben Walker
Jeremy Duncan
Johnny McKee
The Men’s squad will then prepare for an invitational four nations in Barcelona from the 1st to the 4th of August where they will play England, Malaysia and Spain, as part of their preparations for the 2019 EuroHockey Championships which get underway from the 16th to 25th of August in Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp. You can find more information on the tournament at //www.belfiuseurohockey.com/en/
