

Great Britain head coach Mark Hager talks to his players during their FIH Pro League match against New Zealand in London last month. GETTY IMAGES



Former New Zealand women's hockey coach Mark Hager is under pressure in his new role.





Hager left the Black Sticks following a review into the team's culture and took over as Great Britain women's coach in January as they prepared to defend their Rio Olympic title in Tokyo next year.



But a poor run of form under Hager has brought concerns that they may not qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.





Mark Hager congratulates New Zealand's players after their win over Great Britain in Christchurch. GETTY IMAGES



The side lost twice to Japan in the past fortnight and have scored just three wins from 16 games in the new FIH Pro League.



"We aren't even speaking about Tokyo at the moment," Great Britain player Suzy Petty told the Daily Mail.



"It has been tough, we've had our challenges and we have had a change of coach, but with a year to go we know what we need to do. We haven't had the best results over the last six months. But we now know what the one per cent we need to change is."



Hager's first match in charge of GB was against the Black Sticks and resulted in a 5-1 defeat in Christchurch in February.



Great Britain finished eighth in the nine-team FIH Pro League won by the Netherlands, with three wins, three draws and 10 losses. The Black Sticks were sixth, with six wins and 10 defeats.





Mark Hager has had a rough start as Great Britain women's head coach. GETTY IMAGES



Great Britain can qualify for the Tokyo Olympics either by England winning next month's EuroHockey Championships in Belgium or Great Britain winning on aggregate at a two-match qualifying event at the end of the year.



Hockey New Zealand's inquiry into the culture of the women's team under Hager's guidance was fuelled by a misdirected email he sent out criticising the attitude of some players. Some Black Sticks players said they were afraid to speak up under Hager's command while others praised him.



Hager led the New Zealand women's team to gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, beating England in a semifinal penalty shootout before defeating Australia in the final.



Stuff