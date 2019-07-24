



Lausanne, Switzerland: In exactly 365 days, the Games of the XXXII Olympiad will be officially opened, with the 2020 Olympic hockey events getting underway 24 hours later in the brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium of Tokyo, Japan.





Twenty-four nations – 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams – will battle it out to follow in the footsteps of the 2016 gold medalists, namely Argentina (men) and Great Britain (women).



Who will join Japan’s men’s and women’s national teams, who have qualified both as hosts and Asian champions? The qualification process, which is identical for the men’s and women’s event, works as follows:



- All four winners of the remaining continental championships, which will be staged in Pan America, Africa, Europe and Oceania between July and September this year, will secure a direct berth to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020



- The remaining seven places will be decided by the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers scheduled to take place at the end of October and early November. These events consist of teams that qualified via the FIH Pro League and the FIH Series Finals, with the line-up being completed by the highest ranked teams who did not qualify via either route



The Tokyo 2020 tournaments will be held at the brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium, equipped with the most environmentally friendly and sustainable hockey turf yet produced by FIH Official Supplier, Polytan. The stadium will be inaugurated at the Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey Test event taking place next month in Japan’s capital city.



“I’m so much looking forward to the Tokyo Olympic hockey tournaments in a year’s time! Our colleagues and friends from TOCOG and the Japanese Hockey Association, with our support, will put together remarkable events. I’m very thankful to the Japanese authorities for having delivered such an outstanding hockey stadium which will remain as a great legacy for Japanese hockey after the Games” stated FIH President and IOC Member Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra.



Hockey made its Olympic debut at the 1908 London Games.



