Jay Cannon





The silver, gold and bronze medals displayed at the Tokyo 2020 medal design unveiling ceremony. ATUSHI TOMURA/GETTY IMAGES



With the opening ceremony for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo one year away, the medals are one thing organisers won't need to worry about finishing in time.





The Tokyo 2020 Medal Project sparked the collection of just over 72,000 tonnes of mobile phones and small electronic devices around Japan, which will be used in the crafting of every gold, silver and bronze Olympic and Paralympic medal awarded to athletes at next year's games.



About 5000 medals will be given out between the two games, according to Tokyo 2020.



Among the massive haul of electronics was over 6 million mobile phones, the project's website reported.



As a result of the two-year donation drive, Tokyo 2020 announced that 100 per cent of the metals used to make the shiny awards will be extracted from materials found in donated electronics and phones.





The Tokyo Skytree illuminated in the colours of the Olympic rings. JAE C. HONG/AP



The nearly 7 million kilograms of donated electronics was reduced down to about 32kg of gold, 3500kg of silver, and 2200kg of bronze.



Following a process of dismantling, extracting and refining, the metals will be fused into the brainchild of Olympic medal designer Junichi Kawanishi, who was granted the design opportunity after winning a competition held by Tokyo 2020 that drew over 400 entries.



The design of the medals was released by Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday.



The medals, which are 85 millimetre in diameter, feature the Greek goddess of victory Nike in their design along with the Olympic symbol, Reuters reported.





Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals unveiled during the One Year to Go Olympic ceremony in Tokyo. KOJI SASHARA/AP



Kawanishi said he wanted the circular design on the front of the medals to represent the globe and reflect light.



"By receiving light from various angles ... I thought about the cheers from the public and those thoughts are reflected," he told reporters.



Project organisers hope the nationwide electronics drive will help establish a theme of resourcefulness for the Tokyo games. Conversely, Olympics of years past have been known for hurried construction projects that later yielded massive, abandoned stadiums.



"We hope that our project to recycle small consumer electronics and our efforts to contribute to an environmentally friendly and sustainable society will become a legacy of the Tokyo 2020 Games," the organisation's website says.



Stuff