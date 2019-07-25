



LIMA, Peru – There are five days left until the opening match of the 2019 Pan American Games, and although all focus should be on the red, white and blue on the pitch, there will also be five other individuals running the sidelines or managing the games from the United States. Mike Lipka (Moorpark, Calif.) and Kim Scott (Hamilton, N.J.) will serve as technical officials while Mary Driscoll (Palmyra, Pa.), Benjamin Peters (Carnegie, Pa.) and Gus Soteriades (Hilliard, Ohio) will be umpires.





“We are very proud and excited for all of our Technical Staff and Umpires attending the Pan American Games,” said Steve Horgan, USA Field Hockey’s Director of Umpiring. “They have all logged countless hours of dedication and professional development to gain the experience to be appointed to such an important Olympic Qualifying Event. We also appreciate all that they do to represent USA Field Hockey to the Pan Am region and the world. All the best of luck to them and our teams for a very successful Pan American Games.”



Lipka, an International Hockey Federation (FIH) International Panel technical official, last served as a judge during the inaugural women’s FIH Pro League season. Before that he was a technical official at the 2018 men’s and women’s Central American and Caribbean Games and a judge for the 2018 U.S. Women’s National Team vs. The Netherlands series in January as well as the 2017 men’s and women’s Pan American Cups.



"It is always an honor to be selected to represent the United States as a technical official in any competition and I am grateful to be selected to do so again at the 2019 Pan American Games,” said Lipka. “The Pan American Games is one of the highest-level tournaments in our sport and I am ecstatic to be a part of it. I am very thankful for all who have and continue to support me, as well as those behind the decision to appoint me to this prestigious competition.”



Scott, an FIH Advancement Panel technical official, is familiar among USWNT test series and was also a judge during the recent women’s FIH Pro League season. Prior to that, her last international appointment was the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Argentina in October. Before that she was a technical official at the 2018 men’s and women’s Central American and Caribbean Games in Columbia, 2017 men’s and women’s Central American and Caribbean Games Qualifier in Jamaica and 2016 women’s Junior Pan American Championship in Trinidad and Tobago.



"I really can't express enough how excited I am for this opportunity,” said Scott. Four years ago, I was road tripping to Toronto to watch the games just as a hockey fan. Now I get to experience it all as a part of the Third Team. Being a part of the games takes the experience to a new level and I can't wait to take in every moment of it. The competition for both sides is fiercer than ever and there will for sure be a lot of great hockey played"



Driscoll, an FIH Advancement Panel umpire, has become a respected official on the international scene. She got her start in 2013, and her experience has grown to include Youth Pan American Championships, FIH Hockey World League Round 1 events, the Hawke’s Bay Cup, women’s Pan American Cup, multiple test series and the Four Nations Women’s Ibaraki International Tournament in Japan. She was recently an umpire at the 2019 women’s FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima, Japan, where she had the honor of officiating the final match between India and the host nation.



"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to represent the United States at the Pan American Games in Lima,” said Driscoll. “I have enjoyed all my experiences umpiring thus far, and I can't wait to see what lies ahead!"



Currently an FIH Advancement Panel umpire, it has been just over a month since Peters’ last appointment as an umpire at the 2019 men’s FIH Series Finals in Le Touquet, France. Prior to that he was an official at the 2018 U-18 European Championship in Spain, 2018 South American Games in Bolivia, 2017 Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, 2016 men’s Junior Pan American Championship in Canada and 2015 FIH Hockey World League Round 2 in California.



“It’s an honor to be selected to represent the USA on the umpiring panel,” commented Peters. “It takes a lot of physical and mental preparation to be performing at your best. Without hard work and determination no one can succeed.”



Soteriades, an FIH International Elite Panel umpire, also officiated at a recent edition of the men’s FIH Series Finals but he traveled to Bhubaneswar, India. He has been an umpire for more than 17 years and officiated at many significant international competitions. Those include the men’s Indoor Hockey World Cup, FIH Hockey World League Round 1 events, South American Odesur Games, men’s indoor and outdoor Pan American Cups, Central American Caribbean Games and Asian Games. Soteriades currently has officiated 95 international matches and is five shy of receiving the Golden Whistle.



“I don't think that if you sat either Catherine Brown or Roque Viegas down, when I first started, and asked if I'd be lucky enough to do four of these [Pan American Games], the three of us and Nostradamus wouldn't have seen this coming,” commented Soteriades.



“They've all been special to be at my first one with Roque, Pat Hays, the second with Amy Baxter and Steph Judefind, the third with Grant Hundley, and this one with this crew will have a ton of memorable moments, and renewed friendships like Peter, who was my roommate at my Junior World Cup,” continued Soteriades. “To be able to continue share the pitch with the Pedro Ibarras, Scott Tuppers, and Kwan Browns is really special, and something I don't disrespect. It has taken a lot of dedication and a lot of work with an expanding team.”



“My mom, siblings and their spouses, my longtime friend and trainer/’counselor’ Steph McConnell, Jennifer Noiles and my huge team at Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine, and those that inspire me when the workouts get tougher,” added Soteriades. “They have all helped push my stubborn self when I've thought of taking a day off, and the work has paid off.”



USFHA media release