Hockey Australia (HA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nic Kerber as its Media and PR Manager.





Newly appointed General Manager - Commercial, Communication and Events, Tim Cherry said that this was a key appointment at this time for Hockey Australia.



“Nic has over a decade of experience in the media and communications industry, predominantly in sport. Nic has worked at the elite level as a Media Coordinator at Football Federation Australia (FFA) including Media Manager for the Matildas. Prior to this, he fulfilled the role of Media Manager at A-League club Adelaide United. These experiences made him the obvious choice for us and I am delighted that Nic has agreed to join our team” said Cherry.



“I’m really looking forward to be joining Hockey Australia at this time and ready to hit the ground running. I’m also excited to be working with the national teams in the lead up to Tokyo 2020, along with supporting the new national league, Hockey One. I look forward to working with Tim and CEO Matt Favier, along with Toni Cumpston and the national high performance unit to continue to promote the sport and build on the recent efforts of Ben Somerford” said Kerber.



Hockey Australia media release