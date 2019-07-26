Neville Rothman, Head Coach of the South African Under 21 side, has today announced the side selected to take part in the Mens Senior IPT. The Under 21 side has traditionally used the IPT as part of their process in building towards the next Junior World Cup.





The U21 Men are currently taking part in the Premier Hockey League in Randburg under the guise of the Golden Gate Gladiators. Some players have already taken the opportunity at the tournament to put their own names in lights, while all of them will hope to emulate Sam Mvimbi who earned his debut cap earlier this year.



Coach Neville Rothman shared his excitement about the team: “The only change from the CTM Premier Hockey League is that Bradley Sherwood returns and will add massive value from skills and leadership ability. Mpumelelo Maphumula is unavailable for selection as he will be playing football in the United States. This is another step on our process towards our ultimate goals of Junior World Cup in 2021.”



The Senior Mens IPT takes place in Bloemfontein between 26 and 31 August in Bloemfontein.



SA Men’s Under 21 Squad



Taine Bird (KZN Raiders)

Kyle Coker (Northern Blues)

Clayton Saker (Western Province)

Tevin Petersen (Western Province)

Michael Newland-Nell (Southern Gauteng)

Jacques v Tonder (Western Province)

Michael Horan (Southern Gauteng)

Guy Morgan (Northern Blues)

Matt Dewar (Northern Blues)

Sam Mvimbi (Northern Blues)

Jared Campbell (Northern Blues)

Luke Wynford (Western Province)

Tumi Ramphele (Southern Gauteng Witsies)

Simetu Bayanda (Western Province)

Idrees Abdulla (Western Province)

Peter Jarvis (Western Province)

Brad Sherwood (Northern Blues)

Angelo Walstroom (KZN Raiders)



SA Hockey Association media release