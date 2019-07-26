By Jugjet Singh





Perlis, Perak, Pahang and Negri Sembilan disagree on the players' eligibility rule, based on identity card, to where they are schooling or working. - NSTP File/ HAFIZ SOHAIMI



IT’S a rule change that four Razak Cup teams don’t want to follow.





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) Competition Committee have hit a raw nerve with Perlis, Perak, Pahang and Negri Sembilan on a new players’ eligibility rule for the Razak Cup on Sept 6-14.



The MHC competitions committee’s letter to its affiliates, states: “The eligibility criteria, based on place of birth, is deleted from the rules and replaced with the following:



1. Players, who are still students, will represent the state where they are studying (except for Sports Schools players who will return to their states).



2. Players who are already working but aged 25 years and below, will represent the state where they were studying.



3. Players, who are already working but aged 25 and above, will have the option to represent the state where they are working, or where they were studying.



4. Those, who are not in any of the above categories, are categorised as Guest Players and only four are allowed per state.



Last year, Kedah and Negri pulled out one day before the Razak Cup started because they were unhappy with the four guest players ruling.



“After the new rules were circulated, Perak HA wrote to MHC, asking them to revert to the IC ruling because we feel it is the best option.



“States develop players who later move to the big cities in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to study and work as well as play hockey, and in the end, we lose our talent which we groomed.



“The new ruling is not fair, and Perak HA hope MHC will listen to its stakeholders,” said Perak HA secretary M. Selvakumaran.



Last year, the HC competitions committee bulldozed through its Razak Cup guest player ruling, prompting two states to pull out, but have softened their stance by calling for a state secretaries meeting on Aug 3.



“We will put forward our grouses and make them understand that if they stick to the new ruling, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will benefit the most because a large number of universities are based there.



“States like Perak will suffer, while it looks like KL will have the luxury to form three strong teams if the MHC do not soften their stand,” said Selvakumaran.



New Straits Times