Scotland Men will welcome Ireland to the Glasgow National Hockey Centre for a two match series on 27th and 28th July. Both sides are preparing for the Belfius EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp from 16-25 August. Scotland will play in this tournament for the first time since 2005, where they face opening games against Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands.



It is a return to the top level of international hockey for Scotland, and comes as a result of their tremendous EuroHockey Championship II gold medal victory in 2017.



Alan Forsyth and Lee Morton make their return to the squad off the back of a successful FIH Pro League campaign with Great Britain. Cammy Golden is also included in the line-up and will be looking to add to his goal tally after putting two past Spain last weekend, giving Scotland a 2-1 win.



Entry to the matches is free.



Saturday 27 July | 15:00 | Scotland v Ireland

Sunday 28 July | 13:00 | Scotland v Ireland



Squad



Tommy Alexander (UHC)

Russell Anderson (Brooklands)

Tim Atkins (Surbiton)

Kenny Bain (Hurley)

Michael Bremner (UHC)

Andy Bull (Old Georgians)

Gavin Byers (UHC)

Callum Duke Hillhead)

Murray Collins (Teddington)

Craig Falconer (Reading)

David Forrester (Montrouge)

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton)

Cammy Golden (Grove Menzieshill)

Ed Greaves (Teddington)

Rob Harwood (Western Wildcats)

Hamish Galt (Western Wildcats)

Callum MacKenzie (Cardiff Met)

Lee Morton (Old Georgians)

Aidan McQuade (Grove Menzieshill)

Duncan Riddell (Grange)



Scottish Hockey Union media release