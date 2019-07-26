



Danny Kerry has named a squad of 21 for an Invitational Four Nations series between 1-4 August that will act as a warm-up for this year’s EuroHockey Championships.





This will be the first competitive outing for England’s men since finishing fourth at the 2018 Hockey Men’s World Cup, with 15 members of that side selected to take on Ireland, Spain and Malaysia out in Barcelona.



That includes Adam Dixon, who will captain England for the first time, as well as Mark Gleghorne and Liam Ansell, who have overcome injuries sustained during Great Britain’s FIH Pro League campaign.



Tom Sorsby is also set to make his England debut, having featured 10 times for GB earlier this year in the FIH Pro League, while Ashley Jackson will feature in an England shirt for the first time since 2015.



Liam Sanford misses the tournament though as he continues to recover from a knee injury, while Brendan Creed will also not feature as he has a minor knock.



England begin their campaign against Ireland on 1 August before facing hosts Spain – who they will also play in their group during the EuroHockey Championships – the following day. They then take on Malaysia in their final game on 4 August.



Speaking ahead of the competition, Head Coach Danny Kerry said: “This tournament is for us purely about preparing for the EuroHockey Championships. Results will be very secondary to getting selection correct for the Europeans, looking at aspects of our play and making the growth we need to in the time we have.



“Liam and Mark return after long injury lay-offs and I am pleased for them to be able once again to perform. They have a short opportunity to stake their claim for selection.



“Ireland, Spain and Malaysia will each pose different questions of our play and therefore the tournament will be excellent preparation for the upcoming Europeans.”



Kerry’s side will then contest the EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp between 16-25 August where they will face current world champions Belgium alongside Wales and Spain in their group.



As well as the prospect of a first European title since 2009, victory at this tournament will also guarantee Great Britain’s men a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. If not then GB will play a two-legged Olympic qualifier in late October/early November.



England squad for Invitational Four Nations

David Ames (Holcombe)

Liam Ansell (East Grinstead)

Will Calnan (Hampstead & Westminster)

David Condon (East Grinstead)

Adam Dixon (C) (Beeston)

James Gall (Surbiton)

Harry Gibson (GK) (Surbiton)

Mark Gleghorne (Beeston)

Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead)

Michael Hoare (Wimbledon)

Ashley Jackson (Old Georgians)

Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster)

George Pinner (GK) (Old Georgians)

Phil Roper (Wimbledon)

Ian Sloan (Wimbledon)

Tom Sorsby (Surbiton)

Zach Wallace (Surbiton)

Jack Waller (Wimbledon)

Sam Ward (Old Georgians)

Henry Weir (Wimbledon)

Ollie Willars (Beeston)



England’s Invitational Four Nations fixtures (all times BST)

1 Aug – England v Ireland, 17:00

2 Aug – Spain v England, 19:00

4 Aug – England v Malaysia, 09:00



England Hockey Board Media release