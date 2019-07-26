Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Kathleen Sharkey Selected as Team USA Flag Bearer for Lima 2019 Pan American Games

Published on Friday, 26 July 2019 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments



LIMA, Peru - Field hockey athlete Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) was selected as Team USA’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the XVIII Pan American Games, to be held July 26 in Lima, Peru, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced today. Sharkey was chosen to receive the honor by fellow Team USA members.



A member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team, Sharkey earned a fifth-place finish at the Olympic Games Rio 2016 – the best finish by a U.S. field hockey team at an Olympic Games since 1984. She was previously a striker at Princeton University from 2008-12, notching a school-record 107 goals and 245 points throughout her prolific career. Sharkey joined the U.S. Women’s National Field Hockey Team in 2011, leading the charge of Team USA’s attack ever since.

 “I am very honored to be selected as the flag bearer for Team USA at the Opening Ceremony,” said Sharkey. “There are so many amazing athletes here in Peru and to be able to represent Team USA as the flag bearer is an amazing feeling.”

While this is Sharkey’s first appearance at a Pan American Games, she has extensive experience on the international stage. A two-time Pan American Cup medalist, she was a member of the 2014 Champions Challenge and 2017 World League Semifinals gold medal teams.

Starkey is the first field hockey athlete to serve as flag bearer for Team USA at the Pan American Games.

The 2019 Pan American Games will take place from July 26-Aug. 11 in Lima, featuring 6,700 athletes participating in 39 sports and 61 disciplines. Twenty-two disciplines are qualifiers for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Throughout the 17 days of competition, athletes will showcase their talents in 14 different districts of Lima and Callao.

For more information and photos of Team USA at the 2019 Pan American Games, visit TeamUSA.org/Lima2019 and follow @TeamUSA on Twitter.

U.S. Pan American Team Flag Bearers
1951    Miguel de Capriles, Fencing
1955    Unknown
1959    Unknown
1963    Unknown
1967    Don Schollander, Swimming
1971    Linda Metheny, Gymnastics
1975    Lones Wigger, Shooting
1979    Ann Meyers, Basketball
1983    Denise Curry, Basketball
1987    Jim Abbott, Baseball
1991    Jim Schreiner, Canoe/Kayak
1995    Peter Westbrook, Fencing
1999    Karen Smyers, Triathlon
2003    Carl Eichenlaub, Sailing
2007    Danielle Scott-Arruda, Volleyball
2011    Jason Read, Rowing
2015    Kim Rhode, Shooting
2019    Kathleen Sharkey, Field Hockey

Content Courtesy of Team USA

USFHA media release

