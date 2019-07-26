



LIMA, Peru - Field hockey athlete Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) was selected as Team USA’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the XVIII Pan American Games, to be held July 26 in Lima, Peru, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced today. Sharkey was chosen to receive the honor by fellow Team USA members.





A member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team, Sharkey earned a fifth-place finish at the Olympic Games Rio 2016 – the best finish by a U.S. field hockey team at an Olympic Games since 1984. She was previously a striker at Princeton University from 2008-12, notching a school-record 107 goals and 245 points throughout her prolific career. Sharkey joined the U.S. Women’s National Field Hockey Team in 2011, leading the charge of Team USA’s attack ever since.



“I am very honored to be selected as the flag bearer for Team USA at the Opening Ceremony,” said Sharkey. “There are so many amazing athletes here in Peru and to be able to represent Team USA as the flag bearer is an amazing feeling.”



While this is Sharkey’s first appearance at a Pan American Games, she has extensive experience on the international stage. A two-time Pan American Cup medalist, she was a member of the 2014 Champions Challenge and 2017 World League Semifinals gold medal teams.



Starkey is the first field hockey athlete to serve as flag bearer for Team USA at the Pan American Games.



The 2019 Pan American Games will take place from July 26-Aug. 11 in Lima, featuring 6,700 athletes participating in 39 sports and 61 disciplines. Twenty-two disciplines are qualifiers for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Throughout the 17 days of competition, athletes will showcase their talents in 14 different districts of Lima and Callao.



U.S. Pan American Team Flag Bearers

1951 Miguel de Capriles, Fencing

1955 Unknown

1959 Unknown

1963 Unknown

1967 Don Schollander, Swimming

1971 Linda Metheny, Gymnastics

1975 Lones Wigger, Shooting

1979 Ann Meyers, Basketball

1983 Denise Curry, Basketball

1987 Jim Abbott, Baseball

1991 Jim Schreiner, Canoe/Kayak

1995 Peter Westbrook, Fencing

1999 Karen Smyers, Triathlon

2003 Carl Eichenlaub, Sailing

2007 Danielle Scott-Arruda, Volleyball

2011 Jason Read, Rowing

2015 Kim Rhode, Shooting

2019 Kathleen Sharkey, Field Hockey



