By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: In only three years, Roelant Oltmans (pic) transformed India’s 11th-ranked men’s hockey team and took them to fifth spot in the world standings.





Oltmans, who was India’s coach from 2013 to 2015, envisages achieving a similar feat with the Malaysian hockey team.



The Dutch coach said that when he was in charge of the Indian team, they were one or two rungs higher than Malaysia.



“But today, they are the highest ranked Asian team. I helped them improve every aspect of their game and they gradually moved up the rankings.



“It needs a lot of hard work to achieve that. I only took charge of the Malaysia team last October and the team have managed to improve their ranking by one rung to 12th in the world,” said Oltmans.



“You can’t expect wonders in just a few months. It takes time to improve and we first need to get the best combination of players who can adapt well in their positions.



“The players need to build up their confidence and work on their game before they can start thinking of improving their rankings,” said Oltmans.



“I also need more than a year to help the Malaysian team close the gap on the world’s top teams.



“We need to break into the top 10 before we can think of reaching the top five,” said Oltmans, who was hired to help Malaysia qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Malaysia have not featured in the Olympics since the Sydney Games in 2000.



Malaysia are now in Europe to play nine matches to prepare for the playoff matches in October to earn the Olympic ticket.



Oltmans said the players are physically and mentally ready to put up a strong challenge against teams like reigning world champions Belgium, Germany, Holland, England, Spain and Ireland.



“We need to get some positive results in the playing Tour to gear up for the playoff matches in October.”



