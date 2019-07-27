By AYUMBA AYODI





Kennedy Munialo (left) of Wazalendo leaves Butali Sugar Warriors’ Moses Ademba for dead during their Kenya Hockey Union men’s premier league match at City Park on June 15, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Former champions Strathmore Gladiators take on United States International University in what is expected to be an explosive encounter in one of the men’s hockey Premier League matches this weekend.





Gladiators, who are placed at the bottom of the 10-team standings, will be targeting their second win of the season against USIU, who are placed sixth in the log on Saturday at the City Park Stadium.



Gladiators have had a bad run this season, having lost in five outings. They only have a win and a draw while USIU have one win, four draws and two losses.



Last year, USIU won the first leg 3-2 before Gladiators turned on the heat to win the second leg 2-1.



“This is a varsity derby and it’s always going to be a thriller considering the bragging rights at stake,” said Gladiators coach Meshack Senge adding that it will be important for his young side to win. “A second win of the season after beating Greensharks 3-1 will further inspire my boys.”



An equally captivating duel beckons at Eregi Teachers College ground where Western Jaguars meet defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors on Saturday.



Butali are the only side yet to taste defeat this season, having won in four of their outings and drawn thrice for their tally of 14 points while Jaguars are placed fourth in the log with 13 points.



Butali beat Jaguars 6-0 and 3-0 in both legs last season but the hosts have been on the rise and Butali Sugar coach Dennis Owoka is a worried man.



“Jaguars are lethal at home and we must tread carefully," said Owoka who is not happy with his team's performance, having drawn three matches from seven outings. They drew 0-0 against Greenhsraks last weekend and previously against Wazalendo and USIU. “I hope the players realise what is at stake and get three points against Jaguars.”



Wazalendo, who are placed third with 13 points from four wins, a draw and a loss, meet Parklands in the only other men’s Premier League outing on Sunday.



FIXTURES



Men’s Premier League: - Western jaguars v Butali (Kakamega) 3pm; Strathmore v USIU (City Park) 6pm



Men’s Super League: - 189 Nakuru v TUK (Nakuru) 1pm; MMU v MSC (City Park) 2pm; KU v Kisumu (City Park) 2pm



Men’s National League: - Daystar v UoE (City Park( 12pm



Sunday



Parklands v Wazalendo (City Park) 5pm



MSC v Kisumu Youngstars (City Park) 9am; Vikings v Nakuru (City Park) 1pm; Wazalendo Masters v Parkroad Badgers (City Park) 3pm



Daily Nation