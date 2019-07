Rani Rampal.



Hockey India on Friday named an 18-member Indian women’s team for the Tokyo Olympics test event to be held from August 17-21.





Youngsters Sharmila Devi and Reena Khokhar were named in the team in place of Sunita Lakra and Jyoti.Striker Rani Rampal remained the captain while goalkeeper Savita will be her deputy.



The squad: Savita (Vice-capt.), Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Gurjit Kaur, Salima Tete, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal, Rani (Capt.), Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur, Sharmila Devi.



